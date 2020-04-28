WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Grohl surprise a frontline nurse with $10K

Meet TJ Riley, an emergency and trauma nurse at Jacobi Medical Center in New York. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Riley explains that his whole hospital is currently focused on the coronavirus pandemic. Oh, and about 60 percent of his colleagues, including Riley himself, have now contracted the virus!

In order to thank Riley, who happens to be a big music fan, Kimmel presents him with $10,000 and surprises him with Dave Grohl playing an acoustic version of the Foo Fighter’s song “Everlong.”

Watch the video below:

