WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Grohl surprise a frontline nurse with $10K

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Grohl surprise a frontline nurse with $10K

Posted by: KS95 April 28, 2020 35 Views

Meet TJ Riley, an emergency and trauma nurse at Jacobi Medical Center in New York. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Riley explains that his whole hospital is currently focused on the coronavirus pandemic. Oh, and about 60 percent of his colleagues, including Riley himself, have now contracted the virus!

In order to thank Riley, who happens to be a big music fan, Kimmel presents him with $10,000 and surprises him with Dave Grohl playing an acoustic version of the Foo Fighter’s song “Everlong.”

Watch the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only