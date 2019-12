How would you like it if your boss used a wax figure of himself to scare you? That’s what happened to the Jimmy Kimmel staffers!

Starting tomorrow a wax figure of Jimmy will be on display at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. At the museum, they have what they call the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience,’ so we decided to have that here too. We brought ‘Wax Jimmy’ into our office and put it in strange places to surprise staffers with special emphasis on Jimmy’s cousin Micki.