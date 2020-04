At this point, it’s pretty clear that when this is over John Kransinski’s ‘Some Good News’ absolutely needs to continue. Do we think it needs a lavish set and sleek production quality, no. There’s something so charming and glorious about the raw, at-home quality of his show.

Either way, this week Krasinski delivered a third episode and we may or may not have teared up while watching.

Watch the episode below: