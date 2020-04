John Krasinski has produced yet another amazing episode of ‘Some Good News’ for all of us to enjoy.

This week, the actor featured a weather report from none other than Brad Pitt, and managed to have a few NASA astronauts from the International Space Station stop by! The show culminated with a some highlights from the #SGNProm with special guests Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper, and Rainn Wilson!

Watch the video below: