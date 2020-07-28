Watch Jon Bon Jovi serenade an audience of wine bottles on TikTok

One of the singles on Bon Jovi‘s upcoming album is called “Do What You Can,” which urges people, “If you can’t do what you do/do what you can.” Now, Jon Bon Jovi is taking his own advice.

As part of a #DoWhatYouCan TikTok challenge, Jon has posted a video on the Tik Tok account of his signature rosé wine, Hampton Water. In the clip, he’s doing what he can, since he currently can’t be rocking stadiums around the world.

In the video, Jon is shown lip-syncing to his band’s signature hit, “Livin’ on a Prayer” — but he’s out in his backyard, singing into what looks like a car-washing gadget or maybe a pool-cleaning brush. His “audience” is a large array of Hampton Water rosé bottles, all lined up on the lawn.

Bon Jovi’s new album, 2020, featuring “Do What You Can,” will be out October 2.

By Andrea Dresdale

