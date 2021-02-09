Watch Josh Groban in virtual conversation about 'Harmony' deluxe edition

Josh Groban will mark the release of the deluxe edition of his album Harmony by participating in a conversation that’ll be streamed online via New York’s 92nd Street Y cultural and community center.

Josh will speak with New York Times theater critic Michael Paulson about recording the album during lockdown and how he chose the songs, which range from tunes he’d loved for years to originals he wrote “as therapy.” He’ll also talk about the six newly recorded tracks that are included on the deluxe edition of Harmony, and how they reflect the album’s themes of hope and human connection.

In addition, Josh will talk about his virtual concerts, his work in film, TV and on Broadway, and what he feels the future of music and the arts will be once COVID-19 has been tamed.

The talk is scheduled for February 25 at 7 p.m. ET, and tickets start at just $10. Visit 92y.org to purchase tickets.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.