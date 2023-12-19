Watch Jung Kook eat snacks off his Spotify Billions Club plaque

BIGHIT MUSIC

When a track reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify, the streaming platform gifts artists a special plaque. But because the plaque has a silver dish-shaped piece of metal attached to it, many artists have marked their milestone by literally eating off of it. Jung Kook is the latest one to indulge in the tradition.

Jung Kook’s collab with Latto, “Seven,” became the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams in Spotify history: 108 days. On Monday, Spotify debuted the fifth episode of Billions Club: The Series, featuring Jung Kook celebrating receiving his plaque.

In the episode, which you can watch on Instagram, the BTS member loads up his plaque with seven of his favorite Korean snacks, like banana milk, japchae and soy sauce eggs. He also reminisces about the first time he heard “Seven,” thinking, “This is such an amazing song, what if I mess it up?”

“I collaborated with Latto because I felt the song needed a rapper,” he continues. “Latto has a great voice and a cool presence.” Latto then pops in with a message, thanking Jung Kook for including her on the song.

At the end, Jung Kook thanks ARMY for all their support and blows out the candles on a dessert — seven of them, to be exact.

