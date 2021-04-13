Watch Justin Bieber perform new songs live from Paris, tonight on YouTube

Justin Bieber fans are getting the French connection.

Live from Paris, a new concert special from Justin, premieres tonight on his official YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. ET. The concert originates from “the lush ruins of a vacant but majestic Parisian hotel,” according to the announcement. Justin will perform five songs from his number-one album, JUSTICE, four of which are live debuts.

After the performance, Justin will host an exclusive afterparty for his YouTube Premium fans, featuring an opportunity for fans to chat with him about what it was like to perform those new songs live for the first time.

Justin is currently the most-subscribed-to artist on YouTube, with a total of 62 million subscribers.