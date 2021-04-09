Watch Katy Perry complain about lack of sex while presenting GLAAD Award to Sam Smith

Photo by The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD

Last night at the GLAAD Media Awards, Sam Smith was named Outstanding Music Artist, but Katy Perry, who presented them with the honor, took the opportunity to sum up the past year in a way that we all could relate to.

“Music helped us get through this very difficult time, when not much else did,” Katy said in her remarks. “I mean, our fabulous clothes? They just stayed on the hangers while we lived in sweats every single day.”

“Some of us even went up a couple of sizes — I did, I also had a baby,” she noted. “And the sex dried up! Yeah!”

“Well, I hope it all comes back, but maybe not that baking bread thing, that was kind of a weird thing,” Katy continued. She then went on to salute all the incredible music artists who “gave us moments of hope, happiness, resilience and even just plain ol’ escapism.”

Accepting the award from London, Sam noted, “I’m so honored to be receiving this this year…it really means a lot to me. This has been such a tough year for everyone….and for me, music has remained this constant force of unity throughout the world for people.”

“Looking at this category tonight…these are the albums that have got me through this year,” they said. “So I just want to raise a cup of tea — have a tea party — for everyone in this category.”

Among the artists who Sam beat in that category: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Adam Lambert, Ricky Martin and Halsey.

