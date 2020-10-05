Music News

Watch Katy Perry pump in new Jane Fonda "Exercise That Vote" video

Katy Perry is among the celebrities who’ve contributed to a hilarious new video featuring Oscar-winning actress — and ’80s workout video queen — Jane Fonda leading a bunch of celebs through a video urging you to “Exercise that Vote.”

In the video, you can see Katy’s baby daddy, Orlando Bloom, pumping iron while Katy watches him hungrily while eating a chocolate bar.  Then, we see Katy herself, sitting down and giving us a sideways view of her breast area, with a breast pump attached.

“Get pumped to vote!” she intones.

“Okay so @orlandobloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days  but whoever said pumping isn’t a sport… I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight,” Katy captioned the video.

“ANYWAY I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!! Especially if @JaneFonda says I should,” Katy continues. “We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote.”

You can go to Exercisethatvote.org/KatyPerry to register to vote now.  Today is the last day to register for many states.

Other celebrities you can see working out — or attempting to do so — in the video include Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Ken Jeong, Shaquille O’Neal, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson.

 

