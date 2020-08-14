WATCH: Katy Perry releases official music video for ‘Smile’

Courtesy Photo: Katy Perry, “Smile”

The time has finally come! Katy Perry gave us a taste of her newest summer single, ‘Smile’ but there wasn’t a visual to go along with it.

Fast-forward, and today (August 14), Perry gave the world a fun little accompanying music video. In the video directed by Matthew Cullen, the pregnant pop star engages in a circus-inspired video game she discovers while padding around her house in search of pie.

Eventually, the singer happily smashes a pie in her face after beating the final boss with a similar move on in the game.

Watch the music video below:

