Watch Katy Perry sing Shania Twain & Lionel Richie hits in new clip from Sunday’s ‘American Idol’

ABC/Eric McCandless

It’s fun watching Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on American Idol, but we don’t get to hear them sing very often on the show. But apparently, that’ll change this Sunday, when the trio participates in “Scaryoke,” in which they spin a wheel and sing the song the wheel stops on.

E! has an exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode, which begins with Katy spinning the wheel and getting the song “Rain Is a Good Thing,” a number-one country hit by Luke.

“I know you’re passing on that one!” Luke laughs.

“I don’t even know what that is!” admits Katy.

“It’s me!” Luke tells her.

“Oh, it’s you?” replies Katy. Awkward.

Then, Katy gets Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” which she’s does a great job with. Luke attempts “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler, but his voice cracks on him.

Lionel, who sits out the entire “Scaryoke” experiment, then conducts Katy and Luke as they duet on Lionel’s number-one hit with Diana Ross, “Endless Love.”

“Oh, that is so good!” Lionel says approvingly.

“Is there Auto-Tune on this?” Katy jokes.

You can watch the whole thing go down Sunday night on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.