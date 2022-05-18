Watch Katy Perry wear crazy outfits & scarf down chow in new ad for British food delivery service

James Devaney/GC Images

Katy Perry is the new face of the British food delivery company Just Eat, which is sort of like Grubhub or DoorDash. In a new ad, you can see her consuming all kinds of cuisine while wearing her signature wacky outfits.

In the ad, Katy welcomes a delivery person into her technicolor home. She wears nine different outfits throughout the ad, including a Moschino two-piece decorated with fried eggs, a diamante lettuce bra and a custom-made cake dress. She sings the company’s theme song, “Did Somebody Say … Just Eat” with new music and lyrics she wrote.

In the song, Katy sings about eating “curry in a hurry,” “a little sushi while I watch a movie,” “a papaya salad while I sing a ballad” and “subs in the tub.” She consumes pizza, acai bowls, noodles, tacos, ice cream and more; in one scene, she and a puppet version of herself play piano while singing about lattes. “Bon Appétit from me, Katy Perry,” she concludes.

In a statement, Katy says, “Working with Just Eat Takeaway.com was a really fun and natural experience. Coincidentally most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries, to peppermints to now mushrooms.”

She adds, “Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colors, wild outfits, and food puns sung over a catchy tune.”

