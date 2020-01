During this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Adam Driver, Kylo Ren made another appearance on the hit show, “Undercover Boss” during one of the sketches. But this time he did not come back as Matt the radar technician but instead he was Randy, an entry level intern.

Watch as “Randy” tries to infiltrate, learn about and change the culture inside Starkiller Base.



BONUS: Watch the original “Undercover Boss” sketch below.