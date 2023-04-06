Watch Lauren Daigle get all her flowers in video for “Thank God for You”

GARRETT LOBAUGH

Lauren Daigle has released the official video for her new single “Thank God I Do.”

Shot in her hometown of New Orleans, the colorful and vibrant video shows Lauren wearing an outlandishly multicolored top covered by a blue ruffled jumper; she has what looks like an entire bouquet of flowers in her hair.

As she sings the song while sitting on the front porch of a house covered with plants and flowers, we see musicians playing along with her in a flower-covered room. As she walks down the street, the clip ends with a shot of a stop sign, also covered with plants and flowers.

“Thank God I Do” is from Lauren’s upcoming self-titled album, which is itself the first part of a two-part release of 10 songs each. The first part comes out May 12; the second part arrives in the fall.

Lauren’s upcoming Kaleidoscope Tour is set to kick off September 6 in Memphis, Tennessee, making stops in 30 cities before wrapping December 9 in Greenville, South Carolina. Tickets are on sale now at LaurenDaigle.com.

