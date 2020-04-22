WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda shares his high school yearbook photo and improvises a song about being stuck at home!

Posted by: KS95 April 22, 2020 10 Views

This week on Conan At Home, Conan O’Brien invited Lin-Manuel Miranda to the show! As a gesture of solidarity to the thousands of teenagers out there who won’t get to experience their proms or graduations this year, the two shared their hilariously awkward high school yearbook photos!

Watch the video below:

And as a bonus, Lin-Manuel Miranda completely improvised a song about Conan’s at-home experiences that day. Conan told Miranda the details of his day via Zoom, then Miranda then took to his keyboard and belted out a short song from the late show host’s point of view.

Watch and listen below:

