People think Lizzo was an overnight sensation, but let’s be honest … she’s been around peddling her tunes for a while. It was only recently that people started embracing her music! And now that her music is everywhere, she is making sure to capture every opportunity to perform.

This year, Lizzo performed a medley of her hits live at the BRITs! Watch the performance below:



BONUS: Watch Lizzo perform a cover of Harry Style’s “Adore You” for BBC Radio 1.