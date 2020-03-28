WATCH: Local Minnesota teachers are informing students via popular song parodies
Facebook: Ms. Larson

WATCH: Local Minnesota teachers are informing students via popular song parodies

Posted by: KS95 March 28, 2020 64 Views

This quarantine kinda sucks, but on the bright side, it’s forced us all to get creative!

Two teachers here in Minnesota have created fun parody videos to help engage their students. Ms. Lehner, a local second grade teacher, decided to change the lyrics to the popular Disney song, “Let it Go!” The song is informative and actually quite clever!

Then we have Ms. Larson, who decided to switch up the lyrics to “Old Town Road” to help send some positive vibes for all her students working on Distance Learning!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only