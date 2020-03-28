WATCH: Local Minnesota teachers are informing students via popular song parodies

This quarantine kinda sucks, but on the bright side, it’s forced us all to get creative!

Two teachers here in Minnesota have created fun parody videos to help engage their students. Ms. Lehner, a local second grade teacher, decided to change the lyrics to the popular Disney song, “Let it Go!” The song is informative and actually quite clever!

Then we have Ms. Larson, who decided to switch up the lyrics to “Old Town Road” to help send some positive vibes for all her students working on Distance Learning!