Watch Lorde’s rooftop performance of “Stoned at the Nail Salon”

Credit: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

Lorde is trading a nail salon for a rooftop.

The New Zealand artist has premiered a new video for “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” capturing a performance of the track from the top of New York City’s Electric Lady Studios. The stripped-down rendition consists of only Lorde and her vocals accompanied by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff‘s electric guitar.

You can watch the rooftop performance of “Stoned at the Nail Salon” now on YouTube.

The original version “Stoned at the Nail Salon” will appear on Lorde’s much-anticipated new album Solar Power, due out August 20. It’s the second song to be released from the record, following the title track.

