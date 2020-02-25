WATCH: Lucasfilm officially unveils ‘Star Wars: The High Republic’

When Lucasfilm announced their mysterious new project titled, “Project Luminous” last year, there wasn’t too much information surrounding it. Now, the project has an official title, “Star Wars: The High Republic” and takes place 200 years prior to the events that took place during the Skywalker Saga.

While this new venture will live through comic books and novels for now, these might be an indication of where the film franchise we go now that we’ve closed one (9-part) chapter! And sure, nothing is official, but we can certainly make some fun guesses in the process.

Watch the announcement below:

