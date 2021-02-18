Watch Lukas Graham's "scary as hell" 600-feet-high performance of "Love Someone"

Weng Karlsen

Talk about a socially-distanced concert: Less than a week ago, Lukas Graham posted a video of himself and his band performing their hit “Love Someone” while standing hundreds of feet in the air on top of one of the pylons of the Øresund Bridge, a five-mile-long span that connects the countries of Denmark and Sweden. He says it was “scary as hell,” but still a “great experience.”

The video was taken from a livestream concert that Lukas did last year. “There was, like, a 20-year anniversary planned for the construction of the bridge and they couldn’t do the big festival-ish concert they were going to do,” he explains to ABC Audio.

“So they looked for a band that was big in Denmark and Sweden and they asked us,” the Danish star continues. “And I was like, ‘600 feet in the air…in between two countries, in the middle of an ocean’ — I don’t know why I said yes! It was like a daredevil thing.”

“It was scary, but breathtakingly beautiful as well,” he adds. “I think me and the guys were the first ones to ever set foot inside that pylon without, like, [taking] a big security course first!”

“It was scary as hell,” he laughs, “But I wouldn’t have given it up for the world. It was a great experience.”

Lukas and the band are currently working on the follow-up to 2018’s 3 (The Purple Album), which includes “Love Someone.” On Friday, he’s releasing a new song, “Too Late,” a collaboration with rapper Wiz Khalifa and electronic group Cash Cash.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.