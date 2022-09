The first trailer has dropped for M. Night Shyamalan’s new film “Knock At The Cabin.” The plot lays out like this: a young girl and her parents taken hostage by four armed strangers while on a vacation at a remote cabin. The strangers tell the family they’ve been sent to stop the end of the world and the family must make a difficult choice to avoid the apocalypse. The flick stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Rupert Grint. “Knock at the Cabin” hits theaters on February 3rd.