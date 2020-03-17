WATCH: Mandi Castillo’s unique performance gets all four chairs to turn on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Making all four chairs turn on NBC’s The Voice is definitely rare, but when it happens it’s because someone is just that special. Special can me extremely talented or even just incredibly unique, and for Mandi Castillo it was both.

The singer performed Juan Gabriel’s “Así Fue,” a song completely in Spanish, which immediately caught the coaches attention. She then riffed and vocally danced her way through the song as each coach eventually turned a chair for the chance to add her to their roster!

Watch and listen below:

