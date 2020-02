WATCH: Margot Robbie IS NOT great with heat on the latest episode of ‘Hot Ones’

Over the years, the YouTube series Hot Ones has become more and more popular! This year it’s back for its season 11 premiere featuring Miss Harley Quinn … aka Margot Robbie!

From the beginning, it’s pretty clear the Robbie isn’t too keen on the spice. But by wing three or four it’s blatantly obvious.

Watch the interview below: