WATCH: Meghan Markle reads ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ to Archie on his first birthday

To celebrate their son Archie’s first birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, shared a sweet new video of story time!

The video was shared to Instagram from Save The Children UK as part of their appeal to raise money for vulnerable families hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the fundraising campaign, celebrities like Helen Mirren, Julie Walters, Nicholas Hoult, Jude Law, and Eddie Redmayne have also shared videos of themselves reading children’s books.

Watch the video below: