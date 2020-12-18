Watch Meghan Trainor & Josh Groban sing on CBS' 'A Home for the Holidays' special Sunday night

Screen Grab/CBS

On Sunday night, Meghan Trainor and Josh Groban are among the stars who’ll be lending their voices to this year’s installment of the annual CBS special A Home for the Holidays.

Meghan will sing “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” one of the classics she recorded on her current holiday collection A Very Trainor Christmas. Josh, meanwhile, will sing “Angels” and “Celebrate Me Home,” two songs that appear on his latest album Harmony.

Gayle King hosts the show, and other performers include country superstar Miranda Lambert, opera legend Andrea Bocelli and actor/singer Leslie Odom Jr.

The core of the show focuses on uplifting stories of children adopted from foster care. There are 400,000 children currently in foster care in the U.S., but not all of them are lucky enough to find a “forever home.” A Home for the Holidays is designed to raise awareness of this important social issue, and show that kids can thrive if they’re given a chance at a life with a loving family.

The show airs Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.





By Andrea Dresdale

