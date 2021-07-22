Watch Minnesota Guitarist Cory Wong Perform “Meditation”

On a “hot and mosquito-y evening in Minnesota” Cory Wong, a Minnesota based and Grammy nominated guitarist, performed the track “Meditation” with a crew of talented artists. Enjoy the full video above.

Who is Cory Wong?

Cory Wong is a Grammy nominated guitarist, bassist, songwriter, podcast host and producer based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, but was raised in the Twin Cities. Fascinated by acts like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Primus, Classic Rock and Jazz, he started playing guitar when he was still in grade school. Wong attended the University of Minnesota and the now closed McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul. At age 20 he decided to pursue music professionally.