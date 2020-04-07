WATCH: Mum and Dad create an adorable at-home restaurant experience for their two boys

April 7, 2020

Lockdown, as we can jokingly call it, has been hard on all of us. And even though, small children aren’t out there on social media posting their deep emotional thoughts and feelings for us to see, they are still impacted by the sudden change in life, too.

For instance, these two boys Evan and Lucas, may not completely comprehend the why behind this self quarantine, but they knew they missed the simple pleasure of going to a restaurant for a special dinner! Enter Super Mum and Dad, who created an at-home restaurant experience for the boys.

How cute is this?

Watch the video below:

