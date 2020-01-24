WATCH: NBC releases the entire premiere episode of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ on YouTube

January 24, 2020

There will always be new television, and between streaming and cable it’s hard to decided which show is going to get your full attention. That being said, NBC decided to release the premiere episode of their new show, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on YouTube!

The show doesn’t premiere on actual television until Sunday, February 16th but for those of us trying to narrow down our upcoming watchlist, you can watch the first episode now and decide if it’s even worth your time.

Sign us up! Watch the first episode below:

Zoey, an introverted computer programmer living in San Francisco, begins to hear the innermost desires of the people around her through song.

