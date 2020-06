Do you remember when you were a kid and you would pretend the ground was hot lava? Well … Netflix has new game show that capitalizes on that silly little idea.

This week, Netflix debuted the new game show, ‘Floor is Lava!’ Contestants compete to navigate rooms flooded with “lava” by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains, swinging from chandeliers and jumping from various pieces of furniture to reach the exit.

Watch the trailer below: