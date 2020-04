A few weeks ago, we shared a teaser trailer for Mindy Kaling’s new Netflix series, ‘Never Have I Ever’ but that was just a teaser!

Today (April 15), Netflix just released a new official trailer and it looks good! The show dives into the life of Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a tenth grader determined to kick sophomore year’s butt. She’s got a cool new wardrobe and “attainable yet status-enhancing” dating prospects for herself and her friends!

Watch the trailer below: