WATCH: Netflix released an official trailer for the upcoming series, ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker’

Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker, Netflix released an official trailer for the upcoming limited series, “Self Made …” starring Octavia Spencer in the leading role.

The four-part limited series begins on March 20th and follows the rise of America’s first female self-made millionaire, Madam C.J. Walker! If you are unfamiliar with Walker, she revolutionized the hair care industry by creating specialized hair products for African American. Back then, there was no internet and definitely no “influencer marketing” back then. She promoted her products by physically traveling around the country giving lectures and demonstrations. Pretty impressive.

Watch the trailer below:

