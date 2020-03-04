WATCH: Netflix releases a clip from the upcoming, ‘Love is Blind’ reunion episode

Unless you’ve been completely aloof these last few weeks, you’ve probably heard people talking about the newest Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind.

Seriously, though … it was the number one watched item on Netflix in the U.S., Saturday Night Live did a sketch about it and LITERALLY it feels like everyone is talking about it. If you thought people were obsessed with Cheer … this is much bigger than that.

We digress. Either way, Netflix released a clip from tomorrow’s reunion episode and holy smokes … Amber has a lot to say to little Miss Jessica!

Watch the clip below, but warning … there is some “mature” language.

