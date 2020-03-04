WATCH: Netflix releases a clip from the upcoming, ‘Love is Blind’ reunion episode

WATCH: Netflix releases a clip from the upcoming, ‘Love is Blind’ reunion episode

Posted by: KS95 March 4, 2020 55 Views

Unless you’ve been completely aloof these last few weeks, you’ve probably heard people talking about the newest Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind.

Seriously, though … it was the number one watched item on Netflix in the U.S., Saturday Night Live did a sketch about it and LITERALLY it feels like everyone is talking about it. If you thought people were obsessed with Cheer … this is much bigger than that.

We digress. Either way, Netflix released a clip from tomorrow’s reunion episode and holy smokes … Amber has a lot to say to little Miss Jessica!

Watch the clip below, but warning … there is some “mature” language.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only