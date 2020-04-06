WATCH: Netflix releases a new ‘Tiger King’ episode and a new Joe Exotic interview

If you can’t get enough of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” you’ll love this. There will be one more episode of reality docuseries. Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner – one of the show’s super fans – tweeted out Jeff Lowe’s announcement, which you can see on the right. Look for it for it in a week.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic has been talking from prison. Netflix tweeted out a video of him answering questions. One of the things he wants his fans to know is that he’s through with the Carole Baskin saga. In case you missed it – or haven’t watched yet – Joe is serving 22 years for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Baskin.