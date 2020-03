Right now, we’re all stuck at home and scouring to the interwebs for anything and everything watch! This is the time when some of us “pro” binge watchers are a little bummed because we’ve basically already watched everything.

That being said, Netflix released a new teaser for the upcoming series from Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever! And while April 27th feels like a long way away, this teaser is at the very least a little glimmer of hope at the end of a dark tunnel.

Watch the teaser below: