WATCH: Netflix releases a trailer for their new documentary, ‘Cheer’

WATCH: Netflix releases a trailer for their new documentary, ‘Cheer’

Posted by: KS95 January 6, 2020 32 Views

Let’s be honest, there a lot of common misconceptions surrounding the world of cheerleading. In this new Netflix Original Documentary, Cheer … we meet the competitive cheerleaders of the 14-time National Championship winning team at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

Throughout each episode, we watch as team members face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship where 2 minutes and 15 seconds determines everything!

Watch the trailer below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only