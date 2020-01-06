WATCH: Netflix releases a trailer for their new documentary, ‘Cheer’

Let’s be honest, there a lot of common misconceptions surrounding the world of cheerleading. In this new Netflix Original Documentary, Cheer … we meet the competitive cheerleaders of the 14-time National Championship winning team at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

Throughout each episode, we watch as team members face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship where 2 minutes and 15 seconds determines everything!

Watch the trailer below:

