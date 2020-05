WATCH: Netflix releases an official teaser for ‘Space Force’ starring Steve Carell

Michael Scott dominated the paper industry and now he’s taking on the space industry? Just kidding.

Space Force is a new workplace comedy from The Office star Steve Carell and Parks and Rec co-creator Greg Daniels. Carell plays a four-star Air Force general, General Mark R. Naird, tasked with heading up the United States’ sixth military branch … Space Force!

Watch the trailer below: