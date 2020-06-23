WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for the reboot of the documentary show, ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

Do you remember the original Unsolved Mysteries from back in 1987? The show ran from 1987 till somewhere in 2010, but now Netflix has decided to bring back the documentary show for … you guessed it, a 2020 reboot!

The week, the streaming giant debuted first official trailer for the new Unsolved Mysteries! The trailer seems to suggest that the new series will cover similar ground as the original, featuring cold cases of missing and disappeared individuals as well as first person account of paranormal phenomena — so strap on your armchair detective caps…and don’t forget to line them with a little bit of tinfoil.

Watch the trailer below, and look for the series premiering on Netflix July 1st!

