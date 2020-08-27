WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for the sequel to the sleeper hit, ‘The Babysitter’

Two years ago, Netflix released a little film called, The Babysitter about a boy whose babysitter and her friends tried to kill him. Now, they’ve just released an official trailer for the upcoming sequel film, The Babysitter: Killer Queen!
Read the synopsis and watch the trailer below:
Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.