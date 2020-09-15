WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for the upcoming film, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Netflix continues to surprise us with new content, and as we approach the colder weather it means we’ll be spending a lot more time inside!

This week, the streaming giant released a trailer for the upcoming film, The Trial of the Chicago 7! The film tells the story of what was supposed to be peaceful protests during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Watch the trailer below:



Synopsis:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.