WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for their new docuseries, ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’

Lions and Tigers and Murder? … oh, my!

This week, Netflix released an official trailer for a new docuseries titled, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness set to premiere on March 20th! The seven-episode series is about people who own and breed lions, tigers, and other big cats. It centers around a delusional protagonist named Joe Exotic, the self-appointed “Tiger King!”

To be honest, it’s a little difficult to explain what exactly this show is selling but after watching the trailer … count us in. We know at the very least, “Social Media Noah” will watch the whole damn thing and report back!

Watch the trailer below:

