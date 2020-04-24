WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for upcoming film, ‘The Wrong Missy’

This week, Netflix released an official trailer for their upcoming film, “The Wrong Missy” starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus!

Watch the trailer below:



When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting “The Wrong Missy.”