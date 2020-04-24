WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for upcoming film, ‘The Wrong Missy’

WATCH: Netflix releases an official trailer for upcoming film, ‘The Wrong Missy’

Posted by: KS95 April 24, 2020 4 Views

This week, Netflix released an official trailer for their upcoming film, “The Wrong Missy” starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus!

Watch the trailer below:

When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting “The Wrong Missy.”

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only