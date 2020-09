At the end of August, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the upcoming series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is the next chapter in a haunted anthology series!

The new series follows Bly Manor and the lives of its inhabitants, both living and dead. The new series stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.

Watch the trailer below: