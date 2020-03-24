WATCH: Netflix releases official trailer for new comedy, ‘Coffee & Kareem’ starring Ed Helms & Taraji P Henson

In times like this, our streaming platforms are working overtime to remind us of all the wonderful content available at our finger tips. But because “binge-watching and chill” have been such a staple in our lives for so long, old content isn’t enough to satisfy us.

We as a society want new movies, new shows, new, new and more new! We’re at home ALL DAY now, so sure we could “rewatch” something while we #WFH, but what about when the work day is over and I can give it my full attention?

All this being said, Netflix released an official trailer for a new comedy, Coffee & Kareem starring Ed Helms & Taraji P Henson! The film debuts on April 3rd!

Mark your calendars and watch the trailer below:

