WATCH: Netflix releases official trailer for new documentary, ‘BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky’

BLACKPINK attends Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2019 Artist Showcase Presented by Citi on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Universal Music Group/AP Images)

You might not follow a ton of K-Pop bands, but this year bands like BTS and BLACKPINK have exploded onto the music scene and breaking records all over YouTube!

This week, Netflix released an official trailer for BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY, a documentary that gives us a behind the scenes look at the four members of the K-pop girl group.

Watch the trailer below:



Proving that music knows no borders or language barriers, BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY offers a personal look at the four members of BLACKPINK, from their years as trainees to their current global success as the most popular K-pop girl group of all time.