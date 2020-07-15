WATCH: Netflix releases official trailer for ‘Project Power’ starring Jamie Foxx

IMAGE: Netflix

Netflix strikes again! This time, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are teaming up to track down a dealer pushing “pills” that give people five minutes of superpowers in the new Netflix film, Project Power!

The premise of the film centers around a trendy new, high-profile drug that gives those who take it a mysterious superpower … you don’t know what you’ll get until you take it. But what people aren’t talking about is the fact that these pills can be deadly for some. Foxx plays a former soldier hell bent on stopping the spread of these power pills.

Foxx’s character is joined by a local cop (Gordon-Levitt) and a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) in his quest to stop the pills.

Watch the official trailer below, and look for the film on Netflix August 14th.

