WATCH: Netflix releases official trailer for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2

Did you watch the first season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix? Because we sure did, and we absolutely loved it!

This week, the streaming giant just keeps going strong and released an official trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 2! We’re not entirely sure how much content Netflix is sitting on right now, but they’re doing a great job of keeping us motivated during these production shutdowns.

The day these streaming giants run out of content will probably be one of the hardest days of this pandemic so far!

Watch the trailer below:



For those of you that don’t remember, watch the cast recap season 1 below:

