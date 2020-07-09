WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for new ‘Happier Hour’ series

Congratulations, if you’ve managed to make it this long in the pandemic without having to use a video calling system. It seems video calls are they only way our news programs, late night talk shows, and all our favorite reality reunion shows can continue.

Sure, they’re not ideal but on the positive side of things … video calling has allowed all of us “regular people” to see inside the homes of our favorite celebrities. We’ve even seen some of our celebrity friends rise to the occasion to not only entertain us, but surprise dedicated frontline workers with amazing gifts.

Surprise, Netflix has decided to capitalize on this idea by creating a new YouTube show called, Happier Hour! The trailer was released yesterday and if you look close enough (or not close enough) you’ll notice a few big Netflix stars.

Happier Hour will drop an episode every Thursday in July on Netflix’s YouTube channel.