WATCH: Netflix’s ‘Love on the Spectrum’ will definitely give you all the feels

There are sooo many dating shows out there. Some are a great, others are terrible, but the new Netflix show, Love on the Spectrum will absolutely make you feel things. The show follows a cast of autistic singles and couples as they navigate the highly unpredictable world of adult dating. There are no gimmicks, no stunts, no promises of “the most dramatic season yet…” It’s just a handful of people looking for love, like everyone else and that is what makes this show truly a gem.

Watch the trailer below:

