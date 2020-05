Posted on Friday, and dubbed ‘Boss Bitch Fight Challenge,’ a new viral video showcases a female actors and stunt women in a full on “Fight Club” (but socially distant) style brawl.

A few recognizable fighters include; Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, Daryl Hannah, Rosario Dawson, Cameron Diaz, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, and Zoe Saldana!

Watch the 5-minute viral video below: